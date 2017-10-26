201.5
Holiday light show returns to Long Island after hiatus

By The Associated Press October 26, 2017 8:15 am 10/26/2017 08:15am
WANTAGH, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say a popular drive-thru holiday lights show is coming back to a New York state park in Long Island after a year’s hiatus.

The “Magic of Lights” attraction is scheduled to open at Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh on Nov. 17. Newsday reports the 2.5-mile (4.02-kilometer) display will run daily through Dec. 17.

The event, sponsored by New York Community Bank, will be stacked with newly themed LED lighting displays and digital animations. Admission is $25 per vehicle on Monday through Thursday, and $30 on the weekend.

Tickets will go on sale Oct. 26, and they are available at ticketmaster.com.

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

