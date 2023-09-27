Live Radio
Deadly crash involving motorcycle in Prince William Co. jams northbound I-95 traffic

Kate Corliss | kate.corliss@wtop.com

September 27, 2023, 6:32 PM

Travelers headed northbound through Prince William County, Virginia, on Interstate 95 Wednesday evening should expect delays as police investigate a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and numerous cars, according to Dave Dildine in WTOP’s Traffic Center.

Traffic is “bumper to bumper” between Quantico and Dale City, according to Dildine. Vehicles are able to move down one left lane under the Cardinal Drive Overpass as of 6 p.m., after traffic was stopped for more than an hour.

At least one person died in the crash, Dildine said.

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for updates.

