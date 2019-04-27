Weekend roadwork, Metro track work may cause delays in DC area

Roadwork in the D.C. area could put a damper in your commute as you enjoy this weekend's cooler but sunny weather.

On Interstate 395 in Virginia, the first of four weekend lane closures began Friday night and will last until Sunday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, work zones this weekend will block up to two northbound main lanes between Duke Street and the Pentagon. The ramps from Duke Street that lead northbound onto I-395 are also expected to be blocked. A single southbound main lane will probably be blocked for much of the weekend as well.

In Manassas, Virginia, the One Love arts festival on Saturday closes streets and limits parking from 3 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

On Sunday morning, part of the George Washington Parkway closes by 6:30 a.m. for the 35th Annual Parkway Classic road race. The route for the 10-mile run goes from Mount Vernon up the parkway to Old Town Alexandria.

In D.C., the last phase of the final segment of the yearslong rehabilitation of Beach Drive starts 6 a.m. Saturday. Wise Road between Oregon Avenue NW and Beach Drive NW is closed and will remain closed until the project nears completion in the fall.

In Maryland, the Baltimore-Washington Parkway is closed in both directions in Baltimore from 9 p.m. Friday until early Monday morning.

In Bethesda, two lanes of northbound Rockville Pike in front of the new Walter Reed Bethesda are scheduled to be closed all weekend for repairs following water line replacement.

Metro

On Metro, Vienna and West Falls Church are closed Saturday and Sunday on the Orange Line. Single-tracking for switch work at Reagan National Airport ahead of the upcoming shutdown cuts the Blue and Yellow Lines to every 20 minutes each, and Silver Line trains are scheduled every 12 to 16 minutes.

Red Line trains run largely normally except for Sunday morning. Tenleytown, Friendship Heights and Bethesda stations are scheduled to be closed from opening until 2 p.m. Sunday for an emergency drill. Shuttle buses are scheduled to run between Van Ness and Medical Center.

Forecast

A chilly start to the weekend is expected. It will be windy as well. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for parts of northern and western Virginia, eastern West Virginia and northern and central Maryland through Saturday at 3 p.m. The strongest winds are expected Saturday morning, with gusts of at least 40 mph.

Sunday will start out fairly sunny but a weak, fast moving storm crossing Pennsylvania will bring some mid/late afternoon cloudiness and a small chance for a few showers.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy and cool. Breezy. Highs in the 60s. Sunday: A chance of scattered showers; otherwise partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the low 60s to low 70s.

WTOP’s Max Smith, Dave Dildine and Hallie Mellendorf contributed to this report.

