Pennsylvania Avenue detour to be lifted in West End

WASHINGTON — A months-long traffic detour in the West End will be lifted by midweek, according to the District Department of Transportation.

Pennsylvania Avenue will be reopened to westbound drivers between the West End and Georgetown on Wednesday as the rehabilitation of the bridge above Rock Creek Parkway winds down, DDOT said in a press release.

The arched bridge will carry two lanes of westbound traffic and three lanes of eastbound traffic. The bus stops on both ends of the bridge will be reinstated as well.

The westbound lanes of Pennsylvania Avenue were closed in early May for repairs. The detour routed outbound drivers onto 26th Street NW and across the park on the M Street Bridge.

The complex rehabilitation involved the replacement of the center span deck and two outer spans. The bridge, originally built to function solely as an aqueduct, houses a large water main.

The structure’s sidewalks, curbs and granite facade were also repaired during the seven-month detour. DDOT says off-peak lane closures will be implemented through next spring during the final phase of the project.