Drivers expect Halloween road closures around Georgetown

WASHINGTON — Whether you’re taking kids trick-or-treating Tuesday or planning to hit the town, D.C. police want residents to know about road closures and safe ways to get home on Halloween.

“It’s the time of year we’re very concerned about public safety and we don’t anticipate there will be any problems,” said D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham.

There are celebrations at each police district but Newsham expects it might be an earlier night than in years past.

“People have to go to bed early on Tuesday night to get up early to go to school or work on Wednesday, which makes for an earlier night for us usually,” he said.

One option for getting home safely is using the code DCHALLOWEEN in the Lyft app for free sober rides (up to $15) as part of the Washington Regional Alcohol Program. Details of where passengers can ride and how can be found on the program’s website.

Drivers should expect evening delays around road closures in Georgetown in the neighborhood grid above M street.

The road closures in Georgetown are bordered by Q and M streets NW and extend on both sides of Wisconsin Avenue from Georgetown University to Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Additionally, D.C.’s Department of Transportation will place “Emergency No Parking” signs from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday along M and K streets and Water and 26th streets.

Specific areas where parking will be limited:

K St, NW from 30 th Street to Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Street to Wisconsin Avenue, NW Water Street, NW from 32 nd Street west to the mouth of the Capital Crescent Trail

Street west to the mouth of the Capital Crescent Trail 1000 — 1300 Blocks of Wisconsin Ave. NW

M Street NW, from 25 th Street to the Key Bridge

Street to the Key Bridge 1100 block of 26th Street NW

Neighborhood street closures are as follows, per D.C. Police:

3300-3400 blocks of Cady’s Alley NW (Residents only)

1000 Block of Grace Street NW (Residents only)

3200 Block of Cecil Place NW (Residents Only)

3100 Block of South Street NW (Employees and Residents only)

3100 Block of Oak Alley NW (Residents and Employees only)

3100 Block of Blues Alley (Residents and Employees only)

1200-1500 blocks of 27 th Street (Residents and Employees Only)

Street (Residents and Employees Only) 1200-1500 blocks of 28 th Street (Residents and Employees Only)

Street (Residents and Employees Only) 1000-1500 blocks of 29 th Street (Residents and Employees Only)

Street (Residents and Employees Only) 1000-1500 blocks of 30 th Street (Residents and Employees Only)

Street (Residents and Employees Only) 1000-1500 blocks of 31 st Street (Residents and Employees Only)

Street (Residents and Employees Only) 1000 Block of Thomas Jefferson Street NW (Employees and Residents Only)

1200-1600 blocks of 33 rd Street (Residents and Employees Only)

Street (Residents and Employees Only) 1200-1700 blocks of 34 th Street NW (Residents and Employees Only)

Street NW (Residents and Employees Only) 3200-3600 blocks of Prospect St. NW (Residents and Employees Only)

2700-2900 blocks of Olive St. NW (Residents and Employees Only)

2700 block of Poplar Ln NW (Residents and Employees Only)

2700-3600 blocks of N St NW (Residents and Employees Only)

2600-3100 blocks of Dumbarton St NW (Residents and Employees Only)

2600-3600 blocks of O St NW (Residents and Employees Only)

2600-3100 blocks of P Street NW (Residents and Employees Only)

1500 blocks of 32nd Street (Residents and Employees Only)

