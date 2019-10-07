“Dignity of Work:” The private sector’s role in reducing recidivism

With 2.2 million people currently in U.S. prisons, and another 4.6 million on probation, the criminal justice system has tendrils that reach into every corner of society. Criminals, victims and taxpayers alike all become consumers of the system. But as consumers, do Americans get what they pay for?

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

November 29, 2019 |

With 2.2 million people currently in U.S. prisons, and another 4.6 million on probation, the criminal justice system has tendrils that reach into every corner of society. Criminals, victims and taxpayers alike all become consumers of the system. But as consumers, do Americans get what they pay for?

“You talk about the cost of incarceration and the cost of prison, and then you think about the fact that roughly two-thirds of the time it fails, that roughly two-thirds over a long enough timeline will reoffend,” said John Koufos, national director of reentry initiatives for Right on Crime and lead for Safe Streets and Second Chances. “You have to think if you were in any other line of work, and two thirds of your product failed, you’d be out of business pretty quick. But in the prison system, that doesn’t seem to be the case.”

The problem, he said, is that the incentives aren’t properly aligned, and prisoners, when released, lack certain basics that could help them acquire a job when they’re released. And that’s key, he said, to lowering recidivism. In fact, he said jobs can account for a 31% reduction in repeat offenses.

“The goal of effective re-entry needs to be employment for those folks who can work, because the dignity of work itself cannot be overstated. But in addition, what you’re really doing is you’re giving someone another way to do things,” Koufos said. “And the benefit for society beyond the obvious that the person’s not committing crimes, typically, if they’re working, or they’re committing a much lower rate, then from there, you’ve converted folks who would candidly be viewed by many places as a tax drain into a new tax base. So this is a win for everyone, when it works.”

But those barriers to employment, that lack of basic requirements, can be difficult to overcome. Like, for example, the driver’s license loop: Released prisoners don’t have any identification other than their prison ID. But small, old fines can keep them from getting a new one. And without a job, they have no way to pay those fines, which eventually cause the license to get further suspended and arrest warrants to be issued. And that person winds up back in prison.

It’s a Catch-22. Yet, with access to a driver’s license, that person could hypothetically get a commercial driver’s license or enter a trade union, providing stability and a way to pay those old fines. A similar barrier is lack of a birth certificate. Birth certificates are required by the Department of Motor Vehicles to obtain an official identification card. Yet acquiring a new birth certificate requires another small fee, which can be a big barrier to someone without a job.

Koufos said the private sector has a role to play here in helping this population, by implementing “Ban the Box” initiatives. In turn, companies would get a new source of untapped labor to draw from.

“I would encourage any business leader out there to have a conversation with me or someone else who does this,” Koufos said. “And you tell us the type of candidate you want. And we’ll figure a way to get them to your door, to your HR offices. You tell us what you’re looking for, and we’ll get it. And that’s the way I think reentry can be really responsive to the business community.”

Guest biography:

John Koufos, National Director of Reentry Initiatives at Right on Crime and lead for Safe Streets, Second Chances

John has been widely recognized for his professional advocacy and was previously certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a criminal trial attorney. He has tried complex jury trials to verdict and received numerous professional achievement awards and accolades.

John’s reentry work has been recognized by President Donald J. Trump, and he works with the public and private sector to build partnerships designed to lead to better employment outcomes and safer communities. John’s work began in New Jersey, where he helped the Christie Administration and five former Governors implement effective, evidence-based reentry services. John designed New Jersey’s nationally recognized legal program, combining staff lawyers with approximately 70 pro bono lawyers to help the reentry community clear old tickets and warrants and restore drivers licenses that lead to jobs. John’s lived experience on all sides of the criminal justice system makes him a credible spokesperson. His leadership in the business community was recognized in 2016 when NJBIZ named him one of New Jersey’s “Top 40 Under 40.” He is a regular speaker on criminal justice, healthcare and workforce development, and helps cities, states, and the federal government to optimize reentry systems.