Why second chance hiring is a win-win for employers and workers

People exiting the criminal justice system may feel like they are done serving their time and ready to get on with their lives. But they often face collateral consequences: they can be prohibited from getting jobs or housing and may even face difficulties obtaining simple identification. These obstacles can lead to higher recidivism.

“The fact of the matter is, you’re going to have people who in some instances have been out of society for 20 years, and now they come back. When they left active society, there was no such thing as a cell phone. And they’ve got to figure out how to maneuver, how do you get a driver’s license?” said Johnny C. Taylor Jr., president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management. “What role can the employer play in helping remove that obstacle?”

Taylor sees an opportunity here, a win-win situation for both employers and formerly incarcerated people. The American birth rate has been on the decline for almost two decades, meaning the workforce is shrinking. There are currently more jobs available than people looking for work. But every year, 650,000 to 700,000 people re-enter society from the criminal justice system. That’s a largely untapped labor pool, one that can provide even greater returns than the average worker, Taylor said, with just a bit of investment.

“What we’ve learned from managers is that 80% of managers in our research tell us that the value the workers with criminal records bring to the organization is as high or higher than that of workers without criminal records,” Taylor said.

That could be, according to Jenny Kim, deputy general counsel and vice president of public policy at Koch Industries, because they’re more motivated.

“Many of the people who have hit rock bottom, when they come and seek work opportunities, they know this may be their last chance,” Kim said. “And they really want to make sure that they succeed. People who have to come to work have to be hungry for work. And they have to want to succeed, they have to want to learn. And what business can do is provide that environment to enable that.”

And employers want to do that. Taylor said an overwhelming number of employers he worked with are open to the idea.

“We went out and surveyed all of our members and employers and found that three-fourths, 75% of managers and HR professionals are willing to hire the formerly incarcerated and that the cost of hiring workers with criminal records is the same or lower than those without criminal records,” Taylor said. “So it was a pretty significant case to be made to us that we should do it.”

But it’s not always a simple process to access that talent. Social services are siloed, Kim said. Most employers don’t have regular contact with people on release, much less being able to identify talent pre-release and work with them, prepare them, and train them for a job once they re-enter society.

That’s why SHRM and Koch partnered together to create a toolkit that can help employers answer those questions, find resources, and learn and share best practices for finding, hiring and managing formerly incarcerated workers.

After all, Taylor said, 95% of people currently in the criminal justice system have a release date. They’ll all be re-entering society one day. And it’s in everyone’s best interests if they can re-enter the workforce as easily as possible.

“There are some studies and estimates that say, when you don’t consider people with criminal records as part of the workforce, we lose about $87 billion of productivity each year,” Kim said.

Guest biographies:

Jenny Kim, Deputy General Counsel, VP Public Policy, Koch Industries

Jenny Kim is the Deputy General Counsel, Political Law & Vice President of Public Policy for Koch Companies Public Sector, LLC, which provides services to Koch Industries, Inc. and its affiliates. Kim leads and oversees political law compliance for the United States, including federal and state, as well as Canada and the European Union. She also manages public policy issues, including running the criminal justice reform portfolio. She serves as a board member of Due Process Institute, Public Leadership Education Network (PLEN), and as an advisor to Safe Streets & Second Chances reentry initiative, and the American Bar Association Criminal Justice Section’s Plea Bargaining Taskforce. In 2018, DCA LIVE named her as Top Corporate Counsel in the DC area.

Before joining Koch in 2008, Ms. Kim was a senior associate at Miller & Chevalier Chartered, and an associate with Crowell & Moring, LLP. Previously, she was a Presidential Management Fellow at The White House Office of Counsel to the President and Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency.

Ms. Kim earned a juris doctorate from Boston College Law School and a bachelor’s degree from New York University. She is a member of the bar in New York, Massachusetts, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM-SCP, President and Chief Executive Officer, Society for Human Resource Management

Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM-SCP, is President and Chief Executive Officer of SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management.

SHRM drives social and economic change in the workplace and fosters mutually beneficial work environments that serve both business and employees. Under Mr. Taylor’s leadership, the Society has grown to a record 300,000+ members in over 165 countries who impact the lives of more than 110 million workers every day.

As a global leader on all matters affecting work, workers and the workplace, Mr. Taylor is a sought-after voice by C-suite executives as well as state and federal elected policy makers. He frequently is invited to testify before Congress on critical workforce issues—from sexual harassment to paid leave—and authors a weekly column, “Ask HR,” in USA Today, the country’s largest newspaper.

Mr. Taylor was appointed by President Donald Trump as the Chair of the President’s Advisory Board on Historically Black Colleges and Universities and as a member of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, which advises the National Council for the American Worker on how to ensure that America’s students and workers have access to the affordable, relevant and innovative resources needed for success in the global economy.

His 20+ year career as a lawyer, human resources executive and CEO in both the not-for-profit and for-profit space shape Mr. Taylor’s knowledge and perspectives. His decades of industry leadership include senior and chief executive roles at IAC/Interactive Corp, Viacom’s Paramount Pictures and Blockbuster Entertainment Group, McGuireWoods LLC and Compass Group USA. Most recently, Mr. Taylor served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

He is an active volunteer for education, employment and other social causes, serving on the boards of the University of Miami, Jobs for America’s Graduates, and the American Red Cross. He also serves as an adviser to Safe Streets & Second Chances, an initiative to reduce the high rate of recidivism among the formerly incarcerated. Mr. Taylor has served on the corporate board of Gallup, the world’s leading public opinion and consulting firm.

Mr. Taylor holds both a Doctor of Jurisprudence and a Master of Arts with honors from Drake University. He obtained a Bachelor of Science with honors from the University of Miami. He is licensed to practice law in Florida, Illinois and Washington, D.C.