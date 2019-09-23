Innovative sensors, data analytics making facilities, workers safer from leaks

Sheryl Corrigan, director of environment, health and safety at Koch Industries said right now there are millions of engineers across the country whose entire jobs are to continually check for leaks.

Leaks are a concern in any kind of industrial facility. Any number of substances used in manufacturing could potentially be harmful to people, the environment or the facility itself. Sheryl Corrigan, director of environment, health and safety at Koch Industries said right now there are millions of engineers across the country whose entire jobs are to continually check for these leaks. That’s a lot of time and manpower devoted to preventing leaks.

But what if there’s a better way?

“We don’t want to send people out into our processing units when it’s super cold, or when it’s super hot,” Corrigan said. “We want folks to be able to work in roles where they feel fulfilled and can work on the things that really, really excite them. And so we put our engineers and our environmental and health and safety teams together to come up with a different way to approach leak detection.”

So Koch Industries partnered with Molex, an electronics company that is a subsidiary of Koch, to develop sensors that can be used through facilities to keep a more constant eye out of these kinds of leaks, potentially freeing up engineers from having to go out and look for them. They’re piloting the program at Flint Hills Resources, another Koch company. And then there’s their final partner: the Environmental Protection Agency.

“We partnered with EPA to help us think through what kind of regulatory aspects do we need to include as we’re testing this technology to make sure that we’re meeting their expectations around leak detection, and meeting the spirit of the law and the intent of the laws that are out there, both at the state level and at the federal level,” Corrigan said.

Koch also developed some data analytics software that can help them process and analyze the data coming from all of these sensors more quickly than humans could. That gives them a better view of the entire network, and allows them to find potential leaks more quickly than the manual process.

“From an industry perspective, this is a great win,” Corrigan said. “It also helps us understand our processes even more so that we can minimize waste, so we’re using fewer resources. And that really works on multiple levels, because of the focus that we have, and rightly so, on sustainability. Today, there’s a lot of discussion about minimizing waste, and conserving resources, and making sure that the resources that we use, we’re using really wisely and efficiently.”

It also helps improve the safety of the engineers whose job it is to find and fix these leaks, because sometimes they can be in hard to reach places, and can involve dangerous substances. These sensors help minimize their potential exposure, and gives them advance warning in the situation of an actual leak so they’re better prepared for what they might find.

While most people think of innovation as coming primarily from scrappy little start-ups looking to disrupt entire industries, Corrigan said innovation like this can really come from anywhere.

“What is innovation?” Corrigan asked. “It’s really a bunch of people getting together and bouncing ideas off of one another, and trying to solve a problem. When there’s a pain point, and there’s a shared sense of unease around that pain point, innovation starts because people start talking about it. And what’s really cool, the visual that I have in my head is innovation is just little ideas bouncing off of one another in the right setting. And if you’re a large company, if you’re a small company, if you’re a medium sized company, you’ve got people there who are thinking like a startup, and they’re having those conversations, they’re solving those problems. And the trick is to be able to capture that and turn it into something that really is scalable.”

Guest biography:

Sheryl Corrigan, Director of Environment, Health and Safety, Koch Industries

Sheryl Corrigan is director of environmental, health and safety for Koch Industries, Inc., driving discovery of excellence and innovation opportunities, and providing oversight of Koch companies’ environmental performance.

Previously, Ms. Corrigan was senior vice president of environmental, health and safety for Flint Hills Resources, LLC; a subsidiary of Koch Industries.

Before joining Koch, Ms. Corrigan was commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, advising the governor and helping set the strategic direction for the state on environmental matters. She has also worked for 3M in a number of positions focusing on environmental, health and safety operational excellence.

Based in Wichita, Kansas, Koch Industries, Inc. is one of the largest private companies in America with annual revenues as high as $115 billion, according to Forbes.

It owns a diverse group of companies involved in refining, chemicals, grain processing and biofuels; forest and consumer products; fertilizers; polymers and fibers; process and pollution control equipment and technologies; electronic components; commodity trading; minerals; energy; ranching; glass; and investments.

Since 2003, Koch companies have invested more than $70 billion in acquisitions and other capital expenditures. With a presence in about 60 countries, Koch companies employ more than 100,000 people worldwide, with about 60,000 of those in the United States.

From January 2009 to present, Koch companies have earned more than 1,000 awards for safety, environmental excellence, community stewardship, innovation, and customer service. Familiar Koch companies’ brands include STAINMASTER® carpet, LYCRA® fiber, Quilted Northern® tissue, and the Dixie® brand of cups, plates and cutlery.