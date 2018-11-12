Keto, Whole30 followers give thanks: Here are your most popular Thanksgiving Pinterest recipes

While traditional Thanksgiving foods may seem like a hard pass for followers of the popular Whole30 and ketogenic diets, they don't have to be.

(NEW YORK) — For many people, Thanksgiving is a holiday full of mashed potatoes, cheesy casseroles and decadent desserts. But while these foods may seem like a hard pass for followers of the popular Whole30 and ketogenic diets, they don’t have to be.

“Thanksgiving is very much a traditional holiday, so it’s about creating a keto or Whole30 version of a traditional recipe,” said London Brazil, who shares recipes on her blog, Evolving Table. “It’s putting new twists on the old favorites.”

The ketogenic diet, aka keto diet, promotes a low-carb, high-fat regimen. The Whole30 diet, based on a bestselling book, strips food groups like sugar, grains, dairy and legumes from participants’ diets for a full 30 days.

To meet those requirements, keto and Whole30 followers can look to Pinterest, where delicious, compliant Thanksgiving recipes abound.

Brazil, whose recipes are featured on Pinterest, said the key to making Whole30 and keto-friendly dishes that you and your guests will want back on the Thanksgiving table next year is the use of spices and herbs.

“A lot of times, and with Whole30 in particular, you think you need sugar or some kind of artificial sweetener, but really you need spices or just the right balance of fat, salt and acidity,” she said. “And a little bit of fresh rosemary, thyme or sage adds so much flavor to a dish.”

Searches on Pinterest for “keto thanksgiving recipes” are up 175 percent and 120 percent for “Whole30 thanksgiving recipes” compared to last year, the company told “Good Morning America.”



Here are the keto Thanksgiving recipes trending on Pinterest right now:



Roasted garlic mashed cauliflower



Bacon-and-butter-wrapped asparagus

Low-carb biscuits with almond flour

Creamed spinach

Pumpkin spice fat bombs



And here are the Whole30 Thanksgiving recipes trending on Pinterest right now:

Sweet potato unstuffing



Sausage-and-cranberry-stuffed mushrooms

Dairy-free mashed potatoes

Whole30 sausage gravy



Pumpkin pie chia pudding

