Stumped on sides? From stuffing to cranberry sauce, here are a handful of Thanksgiving recipes.

It’s an ode to pears, teamed up with a couple of their best buddies: walnuts and blue cheese. Find the recipe here. (Sara Moulton via AP)

Stumped on sides? From stuffing to cranberry sauce, here are a handful of Thanksgiving recipes.

WASHINGTON — Stumped on sides? From stuffing to cranberry sauce, here are a number of Thanksgiving recipes.

More Thanksgiving recipes:

Thanksgiving turkey recipes

Thanksgiving potato recipes

Thanksgiving dessert recipes

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.