PHOTOS: DC officials and animal pals (some of whom are up for adoption)

By Jack Pointer November 7, 2018 3:51 pm 11/07/2018 03:51pm
Some of them live with D.C. officials; others are up for adoption at the Humane Rescue Alliance. All sat still long enough to get their pictures taken. Enjoy this gallery of cuties.

WASHINGTON — D.C. does not actually stand for “District of Cuties.”

But you wouldn’t know it to look at these critters.

Some live with people who work in Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration; others are up for adoption at the Humane Rescue Alliance. All sat still long enough to get their pictures taken with D.C. officials and are featured in the above gallery.

To learn more about adopting your own new best friend, visit the Humane Rescue Alliance website.

