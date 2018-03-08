For us, we didn’t start with an artificial intelligence solution in search of a problem. Our problem was given to us in the form of an avalanche or tsunami of data, in this case the amount of data coming from full motion video from unmanned aerial systems.
Lt. Gen. Jack Shanahan
Director for Defense Intelligence Warfighter Support, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for I
The Tactical Edge
We look at the importance of the intelligent edge that is allowing the user to have access to artificial intelligence in that tactical system, in that sensor, and that’s what will really is going to make a difference in warfare and that’s where a lot of the projects are starting to focus today.