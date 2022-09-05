HEALTH: Medicaid extensions for new moms grow | COVID-19 booster déjà vu | It’s Cholesterol Education Month | Why wastewater surveillance is more targeted
Home » Tennis » Nadal, Swiatek try to…

Nadal, Swiatek try to reach quarterfinals | US Open updates

The Associated Press

September 5, 2022, 11:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

___

11:15 a.m.

Play has started on Day 8 at Flushing Meadows, with No. 7 seed Cam Norrie facing No. 9 Andrey Rublev in Louis Armstrong Stadium for a quarterfinal berth.

The winner of that matchup will face 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal or 24-year-old American Frances Tiafoe, who are scheduled to play in Arthur Ashe Stadium later Monday.

After a string of upsets, and Serena Williams’ loss in what is expected to be her final match, left no past U.S. Open women’s champions in the field, all eyes are now on No. 1 Iga Swiatek. The two-time French Open champion will try to make the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time when she plays unseeded Jule Niemeier.

The Ashe program begins at noon with two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova taking on the highest-ranked American woman, Jessica Pegula.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Sports | Tennis

116 agencies intend to extend Networx telecommunication contracts

VA will provide 'covered' abortions, protect healthcare providers from state laws in new policy

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

White House issues federal workforce to-do list to meet green-government goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up