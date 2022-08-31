Play begins on Day 3, with Serena at night | US Open updates

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone | Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's south | Vatican: Pope clearly condemns Russia's 'repugnant' war
The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 11:23 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Singles and doubles play got Day 3 of the U.S. Open off to a busy start, though it was still eight hours before the match that was the center of attention.

Serena Williams is playing in the first night match on Arthur Ashe Stadium, just as she was on the opening day of the tournament. She plays No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

Williams began what could be the final tournament of her career by beating Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 on Monday night.

Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev, the defending men’s champion, follows Williams against Arthur Rinderknech of France.

Early starters Wednesday included third-seeded Maria Sakkari, a semifinalist in Flushing Meadows last year, and No. 5 seed Ons Jabeur, the Wimbledon runner-up. Opening-round matches in men’s and women’s doubles were also on the court.

Past champion Andy Murray, 18-year-old Coco Gauff and Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios were also scheduled for day singles action.

Also playing at night is Bianca Andreescu, who is already the most recent women’s champion still left in the field. The 2019 winner, who beat Williams in the final, faces No. 15 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Defending champion Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka, the 2018 and 2020 winner, both lost Tuesday night.

