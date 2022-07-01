FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Mickey Guyton hosts ‘A Capitol Fourth’ | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz
Home » Tennis » Wimbledon updates | Djokovic,…

Wimbledon updates | Djokovic, Jabeur both on Centre Court

The Associated Press

July 1, 2022, 5:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

10:30 a.m.

Novak Djokovic will be back on Centre Court on Day 5 at Wimbledon, heading out onto the grass to face Miomir Kecmanovic after third-seeded Ons Jabeur tries to make her way back into the fourth round at the All England Club.

Djokovic is a six-time Wimbledon champion who is going for his fourth title in a row at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

Jabeur reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon last year. She will face Diane Parry in the opening match in the main stadium. The last scheduled match on Centre Court will be between ninth-seeded Cam Norrie and Steve Johnson.

Former champion Angelique Kerber and up-and-coming Carlos Alcaraz will be on No. 1 Court.

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Sports | Tennis

To improve its customer experience, SSA found an unusual partner from the NFL

New clearance ideas aim to make national security workforce more mobile, diverse

GSA looks to reach 100M Login.gov users by year’s end, starting with VA partnership

DoD's acting IG is in his position unlawfully, GAO finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up