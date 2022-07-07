RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Griner's Moscow trial resumes | ‘We are patriots’ | War to overshadow G20 talks | Russia pounds rebel-claimed region | Fears of natural gas emergency
Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon before semifinal with injury

The Associated Press

July 7, 2022, 2:28 PM

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon a day before he was supposed to play in the semifinals because of a torn abdominal muscle.

“Unfortunately, as you can imagine, if I am here, it’s because I have to pull out from the tournament,” Nadal said during a news conference at the All England Club on Thursday.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion was scheduled to face Nick Kyrgios for a berth in the final on Friday.

Kyrgios advanced to his first final at a major tournament. He will meet either Novak Djokovic or Cam Norrie for the championship on Sunday.

