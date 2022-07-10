Djokovic to face Kyrgios in men’s final | Wimbledon updates

RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
The Associated Press

July 10, 2022, 8:04 AM

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

1 p.m.

Novak Djokovic will play for his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam singles title overall against Nick Kyrgios on Centre Court.

Djokovic has won the last three championships at the All England Club. Kyrgios is playing in a major tennis final for the first time in his career.

Kyrgios is 2-0 against Djokovic but both of those matches were in 2017.

The women’s doubles final will be on Centre Court following the men’s singles match. Top-seeded Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai will face second-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

___

