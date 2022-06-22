Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
US Open tennis increases wheelchair field, adds junior event

The Associated Press

June 22, 2022, 4:50 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Open will double the size of its men’s and women’s wheelchair singles and doubles tournaments, and add a junior championship at this year’s tournament.

The expansion announced Wednesday means there will be 16 men and 16 women in the singles draws, along with eight men’s and eight women’s doubles teams. The U.S. Tennis Association said that was the largest draw expansion in Grand Slam history.

The U.S. Open junior wheelchair championships will feature eight boys and eight girls.

It’s the second straight year the U.S. Open has expanded its wheelchair tournament. Last year, the quad division field grew from four to eight competitors.

