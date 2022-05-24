RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia still bogged down in Ukraine 3 months later | Philippine President Duterte criticizes Putin | Russian sentenced for war crimes
Home » Tennis » French Open updates |…

French Open updates | Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Halep in action

The Associated Press

May 24, 2022, 5:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11 a.m.

The first round of the French Open is scheduled to conclude on Day 3 and the top two men on the bottom half of the draw finally get started: second-seeded Daniil Medvedev and fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas.

U.S. Open champion Medvedev recently returned to the tour after hernia surgery and opens the morning in Court Suzanne Lenglen against Facundo Bagnis.

At the other end of the schedule, 2021 Roland Garros runner-up Tsitsipas closes the action in Court Philippe Chatrier with a night session matchup against Lorenzo Musetti.

The top half of the men’s draw is considered much tougher. It includes defending champion Novak Djokovic, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal, No. 6 seed Carlos Alcaraz and 2020 U.S. Open finalist Alexander Zverev.

Among the leading women in action on Tuesday are two-time major champion Simona Halep and No. 3 seed Paula Badosa.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Sports | Tennis

First HHS chief AI officer sees promise in 100 AI use cases, but challenges moving them forward

State Department intelligence arm to set up open source coordination office

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

GSA sees positive feedback on reentry, but deputy administrator says there’s ‘still a lot to learn’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up