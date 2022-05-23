RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian diplomat to UN in Geneva resigns | Russian sentenced for war crimes | Life in Russia has profoundly changed
Defending champ Krejcikova loses in 1st round of French Open

The Associated Press

May 23, 2022, 9:51 AM

PARIS (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova has become only the third defending women’s champion to lose in the first round of the French Open.

Krejcikova, a Czech player who was seeded second at Roland Garros, lost to 97th-ranked Diane Parry 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

It was Krejcikova’s first match since February because of an injured right elbow.

The only other two women to lose in the first round a year after winning the title at Roland Garros were Anastasia Myskina in 2005 and Jelena Ostapenko in 2018.

