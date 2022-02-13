SUPER BOWL LVI: What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Kontaveit stretches run to win St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 12:17 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Anett Kontaveit overcame Maria Sakkari 5-7, 7-6 (4), 7-5 in the final of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Sunday for her fourth straight indoor title.

The second-seeded Kontaveit needed nearly three hours to beat top-seeded Sakkari, recovering from being a break down in the second and third sets to claim her sixth singles title overall.

It was the Estonian player’s 20th consecutive indoor win, which includes her runs to titles at Ostrava, Moscow and Cluj-Napoca at the end of last season.

