The Latest: Play begins after US Open outside courts dried

The Associated Press

September 1, 2021, 11:58 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Play has started on the U.S. Open’s outside courts after they were dried following morning rain.

No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev and 15th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov were among the players who got started late after play was delayed on the courts that aren’t covered.

More rain was expected throughout the day in the New York area on Wednesday.

Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium both have roofs that can be closed.

11:05 a.m.

Naomi Osaka has advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open after her second-round opponent withdrew for medical reasons.

The defending champion was set to play Olga Danilovic of Serbia in the first match of the day in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The U.S. Tennis Association said the match between women’s No. 12 seed Simona Halep and Kristina Kucova would move to Ashe.

