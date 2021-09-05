CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID | Florida grapples with COVID-19's deadliest phase yet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
The Latest: Fernandez aims for 2nd straight Open upset

The Associated Press

September 5, 2021, 11:48 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

It’s another U.S. Open champion for Leylah Fernandez in her first match since she beat Naomi Osaka. Fernandez takes on 2106 champion and No. 16 seed Angelique Kerber in fourth-round action at the U.S. Open.

The 18-year-old Fernandez, out of Canada, became a breakthrough star in Flushing Meadows when the former French Open junior champion took the last two sets against Osaka to get the signature win of her career.

Osaka and No. 1 seed Ash Barty, who was upset Saturday night by Shelby Rogers, are both out of the women’s draw. No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka plays her fourth-round match against Elise Mertens.

Men’s No. 2 Daniil Medvedev plays Daniel Evans and unseeded American Frances Tiafoe tries to continue his run when he plays No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Fernandez, Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz are only 18 years old and all play on Sunday. Alcaraz knocked out No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to advance.

