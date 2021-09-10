9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record
Home » Tennis » The Latest: Djokovic hopes…

The Latest: Djokovic hopes to end busy day in US Open final

The Associated Press

September 10, 2021, 12:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

The men’s doubles final has started a busy day at the U.S. Open that Novak Djokovic hopes to end with his Grand Slam hopes intact.

The No. 1 seed faces No. 4 Alexander Zverev under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the second men’s semifinal. If Djokovic wins, he will be one victory away from a men’s-record 21st major title, along with the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a man since Rod Laver in 1969.

The first semifinal in the afternoon has No. 2 Daniil Medvedev against No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime, the first Canadian man to reach the last four in the U.S. Open.

They play after the completion of the men’s doubles final, which has the fourth-seeded team of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury against No. 7 Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares.

The women’s doubles semifinals also are Friday, with American teenagers Coco Gauff and Caty McNally playing in one of them.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Sports | Tennis

Air Force thinking of new ways to divest from old systems in 2023

OMB preparing agencies for three-year sprint to a new cyber standard

A Tuesday like no other: Feds recall shock of 9/11

DoD wants transformational 2023 budget, but will take some cuts to pay for it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up