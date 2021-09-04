The Latest: Djokovic faces Nishikori in afternoon at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local): ___ 11:30 a.m. Novak Djokovic…

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

___

11:30 a.m.

Novak Djokovic will try to avoid a recent run of upsets at Flushing Meadows and improve to 24-0 in Grand Slam matches this season when he takes on Kei Nishikori in Arthur Ashe Stadium to highlight third-round action.

Djokovic has won his past 16 matches against 2014 U.S. Open runner-up Nishikori.

Djokovic is attempting to complete the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since Rod Laver won all four major championships in 1969.

Also on Saturday’s schedule on a sunny day: 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu. She is facing Greet Minnen at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

No. 1 Ash Barty and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev are due to play in Arthur Ashe Stadium at night.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka and two leading men’s seeds — No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 5 Andrey Rublev — all lost Friday.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.