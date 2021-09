Muguruza, Halep take rare strong US Open runs into 4th round

NEW YORK (AP) — Garbiñe Muguruza and Simona Halep have mastered the grass at Wimbledon and conquered the clay at…

NEW YORK (AP) — Garbiñe Muguruza and Simona Halep have mastered the grass at Wimbledon and conquered the clay at the French Open.

Maybe they finally have the answers for the hard courts of the U.S. Open.

The two-time Grand Slam champions both pulled out three-set victories Friday to reach the fourth round of the year’s final Grand Slam tournament.

Muguruza beat three-time U.S. Open finalist Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 to match her best showing in New York.

The No. 9 seed from Spain reached the round of 16 in 2017, right after winning her Wimbledon title. She hadn’t been past the second round since, though said she’s always liked playing in New York despite her struggles.

“This year so far it’s working, so I just want to keep going,” Muguruza said.

Same with Halep, who fought through a marathon first-set tiebreaker and eventually beat Elena Rybakina 7-6 (11), 4-6, 6-3 to reach the U.S. Open fourth round for the first time since 2016.

Both players have been finalists at the Australian Open, also played on a hard court. But the U.S. Open had proven a more difficult puzzle for both.

Halep had lost in the first round in both 2017 and 2018 — the latter the first time that had happened to the No. 1 seed in the first round at the U.S. Open — and her success this time was tough to expect after she missed Wimbledon and the French Open with a calf injury.

The No. 12 seed from Romania needed seven set points to finally win the tiebreaker — after she was broken at love when serving for the set at 6-5.

She eventually won it when the 19th-seeded Rybakina double-faulted, then worked her way to the round of 16 for the first time since reaching the quarterfinals in 2016.

Another matchup of women’s Grand Slam champions was ahead later Friday when Sloane Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open winner, faced 2016 champion and No. 16 seed Angelique Kerber.

No. 3 seed Naomi Osaka, who won her second U.S. Open title last year, was expected to be back on the court for the first time since the first night of the tournament to face Leylah Fernandez in a third-round evening match.

Osaka received a walkover into the third round when opponent Olga Danilovic withdrew Wednesday with a viral illness unrelated to COVID-19.

