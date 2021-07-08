Coronavirus News: Precautions at hotels for the vaccinated | $1M scholarship giveaway in Md. | Montgomery Co. leaders on vaccines | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Tennis » The Latest: Kerber faces…

The Latest: Kerber faces Barty in Wimbledon semifinals

The Associated Press

July 8, 2021, 8:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

1 p.m.

Angelique Kerber will try to reach her third Wimbledon final when she takes on top-ranked Ash Barty on Centre Court.

Kerber won Wimbledon in 2018 and was runner-up in 2016.

Barty is trying to reach the final at the All England Club for the first time.

The other semifinal pits No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka against No. 8 Karolina Pliskova. Sabalenka is playing in her first Grand Slam semifinal, while Pliskova was the U.S. Open runner-up in 2016.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Sports | Tennis

OMB memo elevates evidence-building as 'need-to-have,' evaluation experts say

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

DHS’s Correa to retire after 40 years in government

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up