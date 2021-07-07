Coronavirus News: Delta variant fuels case rise in Missouri | WV Gov. Justice: ‘If you’re not vaccinated, you’re part of the problem’ | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
8-time Wimbledon champ Federer loses quarterfinal to Hurkacz

The Associated Press

July 7, 2021, 1:19 PM

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer lost 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0 to 14th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in the quarterfinals at the All England Club on Wednesday.

Federer turns 40 next month and never was able to summon the serving and shot-making that have carried him to 20 Grand Slam titles overall.

That is tied with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in tennis history.

Hurkacz is a 24-year-old from Poland who had not made it past the third round at any major tournament until this one.

Novak Djokovic and Denis Shapovalov also reached the semifinals with wins Wednesday.

If Djokovic beats Shapovalov and then goes on to claim a sixth Wimbledon title — and third in a row — on Sunday, that would allow the 34-year-old from Serbia to tie Federer and Nadal with 20 Slam trophies.

