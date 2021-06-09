Home » Tennis » The Latest: Gauff, Krejcikova…

The Latest: Gauff, Krejcikova face off for SF spot in Paris

The Associated Press

June 9, 2021, 4:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

10.45 a.m.

American teenager Coco Gauff is bidding for a spot in the French Open semifinals against Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic.

If she wins on Court Philippe Chatrier, the 17-year-old Gauff will become the youngest woman in the semifinals at any major tournament since 2006.

The 24th-seeded Gauff has not been defeated by a player outside the top 30 on clay this season. Krejcikova is ranked 33rd.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek then faces Maria Sakkari.

In the men’s quarterfinals, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal faces No. 10 seed Diego Schwartzman, before No. 1 Novak Djokovic meets No. 9 Matteo Berrettini in the night session.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Sports | Tennis

Federal retirement kept dropping in May but backlog still higher than same time in 2020

State Department seeks largest hiring surge in a decade under Biden budget

Pent up demand for VA services driving record 2022 budget request, agency says

CFO Council plans to close workforce gaps in the short, long terms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up