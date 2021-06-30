CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Volunteers reflect on mass vaccination effects | To-go cocktails continue in Va. | Charles Co. schools mask update | Track the region's vaccine progress
The Latest: Djokovic vs. Anderson in Wimbledon final rematch

The Associated Press

June 30, 2021, 6:18 AM

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

11 a.m.

The marquee matchup on Day 3 of Wimbledon will be a rematch of the 2018 final as Novak Djokovic faces Kevin Anderson on Centre Court.

Djokovic beat Anderson in straight sets in that final and the hard-serving South African has since slipped out of the top 100 in the rankings.

Djokovic is looking for his third straight Wimbledon title and sixth overall.

Andy Murray, coming off a victory in his first Wimbledon match in four years, faces Oscar Otte of Germany.

Venus Williams faces No. 21-seeded Ons Jabeur in the women’s draw, a day after her sister Serena Williams had to retire with an injury during her opening match.

The weather forecast predicts only a small chance of rain after several delays during the first two days created a backlog of matches on the schedule.

___

