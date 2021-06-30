Federer faces familiar French foil Gasquet at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY Roger Federer lost to Frenchman Richard Gasquet the first time they played each…

Roger Federer lost to Frenchman Richard Gasquet the first time they played each other in 2005, but is 18-1 against his familiar foil since, including victories in their past 10 meetings. They square off again Thursday in the second round at Wimbledon. Federer was in danger in the first round but advanced when his opponent retired with a knee injury. Also on the men’s schedule is No. 2-seeded Daniil Medvedev, who plays wild card Carlos Alcaraz. U.S. Olympian Marcos Giron takes on No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz. On the women’s side, top-ranked Ash Barty will be first on Centre Court to play Anna Blinkova, the runner-up in girls singles at Wimbledon in 2015. Seventeen-year-old American Coca Gauff takes on Elena Vesnina in another Centre Court match. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who advanced when Serena Williams had to retire, plays Nao Hibino.

THURSDAY’S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 73 degrees Fahrenheit (23 Celsius).

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER

Partly cloudy. High of 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

WEDNESDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s First Round: No. 3 Elina Svitolina beat Alison van Uytvanck 6-3, 2-6, 6-3; Alize Cornet beat No. 5 Bianca Andreescu 6-2, 6-1; Kaja Juvan beat No. 9 Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-3; No. 12 Victoria Azarenka beat Kateryna Kozlova 6-1, 6-3; No. 16 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat Ana Bogdan 6-2, 6-2; Marketa Vondrousova beat No. 24 Anett Kontaveit 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Second Round: No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka beat Katie Boulter 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s First Round: No. 7 Matteo Berrettini beat Guido Pella 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0; Sam Querrey beat No. 11 Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6 (6), 6-4, 7-5; Jordan Thompson beat No. 12 Casper Ruud 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3), 2-6, 2-6, 6-2; Jeremy Chardy beat No. 20 Aslan Karatsev 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6), 6-3; Yoshihito Nishioka beat No. 28 John Isner 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-4.

Men’s Second Round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-3; No. 10 Denis Shapovalov beat Pablo Andujar, walkover;

STAT OF THE DAY

6 — Break points saved by Aryna Sabalenka as she held in a key 18-point game down the stretch and beat British wild-card entry Katie Boulter.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I think there will be like two people watching my match. I’m completely fine with that.” — Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, regarding the possibility she’ll play Saturday, the same day her country faces England in soccer’s European Championship quarterfinals.

