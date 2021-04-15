CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine availability to open up in Northern Va. | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | J&J vaccine in limbo | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Tennis » Top-ranked Djokovic loses to…

Top-ranked Djokovic loses to Evans for 1st defeat this year

The Associated Press

April 15, 2021, 10:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONACO (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic lost 6-4, 7-5 to Dan Evans on Thursday in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters for his first defeat of the year.

The Australian Open champion was 10-0 coming into the match but faced pressure from the outset as he trailed 3-0 to the unseeded British player in their first meeting.

Djokovic dropped his serve five times in windy conditions. Evans, after breaking for a 6-5 lead, clinched victory on his first match point with a forehand winner that clipped the net.

“It probably hasn’t sunk in yet, I couldn’t quite believe that last ball went over the net. It nearly didn’t,” Evans said. “It’s clearly a big win. That’s the biggest thing, you’ve got to believe you can win. Serving it out isn’t easy, you’ve got all these things going through your head.”

Evans will play his first Masters quarterfinal against 11th-seeded David Goffin, who upset fifth-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Goffin saved all six break points he faced and broke the imposing German’s serve once.

In other third-round play, Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced 6-3, 6-4 against Cristian Garin and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina beat wild card Lucas Pouille 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Later Thursday, 11-time champion Rafael Nadal faces Grigor Dimitrov in their 15th meeting, with Nadal holding a 13-1 lead.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Sports | Tennis

Pentagon believes it escaped unscathed from SolarWinds, Microsoft hacks

DoD is still unbalanced on readiness, but is it trying to do too much?

Inglis, Easterly tapped for cyber leadership roles at White House, CISA

Step increases are 'nearly automatic' for most federal employees, MSPB says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up