Egyptian tennis player banned 2 years in match-fixing case

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 11:12 AM

LONDON (AP) — Egyptian tennis player Mostafa Hatem was banned for two years on Monday as part of a match-fixing case.

The Tennis Integrity Unit said Hatem admitted to two charges, including failing to report an offer to manipulate a match. He is banned from playing in or attending any authorized tournament or event until October 2022.

A ban for a third year plus a fine of $3,000 were both deferred, the TIU said.

The 26-year-old player reached a career-high ranking of 1,556 in 2016 and has never played a match at ATP level.

