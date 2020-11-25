HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Home » Tennis » Boris Becker leaves role…

Boris Becker leaves role at German Tennis Federation

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 8:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Tennis great Boris Becker said Wednesday he is stepping down from a position overseeing youth development and the Davis Cup team at the German Tennis Federation.

The six-time major winner said he no longer had enough time to do the job that he started in 2017.

Becker has been charged in London over accusations he hid assets including two Wimbledon trophies, real estate and bank accounts during bankruptcy proceedings. He could face several years in prison if convicted.

As head of men’s tennis in Germany he visited academies, watched youth tournaments and was in overall charge of the Davis Cup operation. He will leave the post at the end of the year.

“Unfortunately I currently don’t have the time to continue doing this extensive work,” Becker said in a statement on the federation website. However, he added that he could return to the federation in the future “to take on an even larger task … if the opportunity arises.”

The federation said that Davis Cup captain Michael Kohlmann will take on Becker’s responsibilities.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Sports | Tennis

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

State Dept gives thanks to Foreign Service’s 'exceptional' volunteer workforce

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up