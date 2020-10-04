CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump's diagnosis shows US vulnerability to virus | New syndrome seen in adults resembles MIS-C in kids | Latest virus test results in DC region
The Latest: Two more COVID positives at Roland Garros

The Associated Press

October 4, 2020, 5:41 AM

PARIS (AP) — The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

French Open organizers say two players have been removed from the girls’ junior tournament after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The girls were not named.

Play started Sunday in the girls’ tournament.

