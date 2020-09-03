CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC tourism takes deep hit | Montgomery Co. to delay Phase Three | Groups most affected by pandemic | Latest coronavirus test results
Serena Williams tops schedule with play underway at US Open

The Associated Press

September 3, 2020, 11:25 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament:

The fourth day of play is underway at the U.S. Open, with Serena Williams, reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, Andy Murray and Dominic Thiem among those scheduled to take the court. Williams faces Margarita Gasparyan, who is ranked No. 117.

The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 76 degrees.

