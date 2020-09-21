RUTH BADER GINSBURG, 1933-2020: Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick | How Ginsburg's death could reshape the election | How to honor RBG by supporting her favorite causes
Home » Tennis » Halep wins Italian Open…

Halep wins Italian Open when Plíšková retires from final

The Associated Press

September 21, 2020, 9:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROME (AP) — Top-seeded Simona Halep won her first Italian Open title on Monday when Karolína Plíšková retired midway through the final with an injury.

Halep was leading 6-0, 2-1 when Plíšková stopped playing.

After Halep won the first set, Plíšková had her lower back treated by a trainer.

Halep, who lost the 2017 and 2018 Rome finals to Elina Svitolina, extended her record in tennis’ restart to 10-0.

The second-ranked Halep improved to 14-0 overall stretching back to February, when she won a title in Dubai. After the tour’s five-month break because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Romanian returned by winning another trophy in Prague last month. She then skipped the U.S. Open because of travel and health concerns.

Later Monday, Novak Djokovic will face Diego Schwartzman in the men’s final.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: www.twitter.com/AndrewDampf

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Sports | Tennis

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up