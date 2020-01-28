Home » Tennis » Ivanisevic, Conchita Martinez elected…

Ivanisevic, Conchita Martinez elected to tennis Hall of Fame

The Associated Press

January 28, 2020, 6:11 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Wimbledon champions Goran Ivanisevic and Conchita Martinez were elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2020 was announced Tuesday at the Australian Open, where both Ivanisevic and Martinez are coaching players who reached the quarterfinals.

The induction ceremony will be July 18 in Newport, Rhode Island, where the hall is located.

Ivanisevic, a serve-and-volley specialist from Croatia, won the 2001 title at the All England Club as a wild-card entry.

Martinez, a baseliner from Spain, was the 1994 champion at Wimbledon.

Both reached No. 2 in the rankings and won multiple Olympic medals.

Ivanisevic helps coach Novak Djokovic, while Martinez works with Garbiñe Muguruza.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Australia News Other Sports News Sports Tennis World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up