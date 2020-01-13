Alex de Minaur forced out of Adelaide International

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Top-seeded Alex de Minaur was forced out of the Adelaide International Monday with an abdominal strain.…

The 20-year-old Australian took over as the No. 1 after the withdrawal over the weekend of Novak Djokovic.

“Obviously I’m not in the happiest mood but it’s something that happens. I aggravated a bit of an ab injury,” de Minaur said. “I’ve just got to do whatever I can to make sure my body recovers.”

He said his “sole focus” was to make sure he was ready for the Australian Open. The first Grand Slam of the season opens next week in Melbourne.

“At the moment we’re going to take it day by day,” de Minaur said. “It’s something that is not ideal and at this stage we are just looking at short-term goals and trying to get better each day (with) a lot of treatment.

“I have seen the physios, I have seen the doctors and I will be continuing to do that for the whole of the week and hopefully I will be ready to play in Melbourne.”

De Minaur had been playing well heading into the Adelaide International, winning two singles for Australia at the ATP Cup tournament last week and taking Rafael Nadal to three sets.

De Minaur will be seeded No. 20 at the Australian Open after the withdrawal of Japan’s Kei Nishikori.

In on-court action Monday, Lloyd Harris of South Africa beat sixth-seeded Chilean Cristian Garin 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4, while American Sam Querrey defeated Gregoire Barrere of France 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-6 (5).

In the women’s draw, fourth-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland beat Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-4, 6-4 and seventh-seeded American Sofia Kenin defeated Viktorija Golubic 6-0, 6-4.

