Federer, Djokovic hope for smoother 3rd round at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Roger Federer is looking for a fast start. Novak Djokovic wants a quick heal.

The former champions will be in action Friday for their third-round matches at the U.S. Open.

Federer has dropped the opening set in his first two matches for the first time in his 19 appearances in Flushing Meadows. No man has done that and gone on to win the tournament, so the five-time champion has history against him as he seeks a 21st Grand Slam title, which would extend his men’s record.

The No. 3 seed plays Daniel Evans in the opening match on Arthur Ashe Stadium, and Serena Williams follows. Djokovic faces Denis Kudla at night, hoping the sore left shoulder that required treatment in the second round is better as he continues his title defense.

