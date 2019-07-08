The Latest: Williams fined $10K for damaging Wimbledon court

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local): 8:35 p.m. Serena Williams has been fined $10,000 by…

8:35 p.m.

Serena Williams has been fined $10,000 by the All England Club for damaging a court during practice before the Wimbledon tournament started.

Fabio Fognini was fined $3,000. The Italian said during his third-round loss that he wished a bomb would hit Wimbledon.

Nick Kyrgios was handed two fines, one for $3,000 from the first round and another for $5,000 from the second round — both for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Australian lost to Rafael Nadal in four sets in the second round.

___

8:20 p.m.

Guido Pella came from two sets down to knock out another former finalist at Wimbledon.

Pella beat 2016 runner-up Milos Ranoic 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 8-6 to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The 26th-seeded Argentine defeated last year’s runner-up Kevin Anderson in the previous round, a year after beating 2017 finalist Marin Cilic.

The 15th-seeded Raonic served for the set at 5-3 in the fourth set but was broken. The Canadian then saved one match point at 5-4 in the decider and two more at 6-5. But Pella converted his fourth chance when Raonic hit a half-volley into the net.

It was the last fourth-round match to be completed at the All-England Club.

Kei Nishikori also advanced, beating Mikhail Kukushkin 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Pella will next face Roberto Bautista Augut, while Nishikori plays eight-time champion Roger Federer.

___

7:40 p.m.

Venus Williams lost for the second time at this year’s Wimbledon tournament, eliminated from mixed doubles in the second round.

Williams, a five-time champion at the All England Club, lost to Coco Gauff in the first round of the singles tournament last week.

In mixed doubles, Williams and partner Frances Tiafoe lost to 12th-seeded Franko Skugor and Raluca Olaru 6-3, 6-1. If they had reached the semifinals, Venus could have been up against sister Serena, who is playing mixed doubles with Andy Murray.

___

7:15 p.m.

Roger Federer delivered another vintage Centre Court performance to reach a record-extending 17th Wimbledon quarterfinal.

Federer ousted 17th-seeded Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in a match that only lasted 1 hour, 14 minutes.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion lost only one point on his serve in the first set and didn’t face a break point until he was up 3-0 in the third. He saved that one and went on to serve out the match at love.

The 37-year-old Federer became the oldest man to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal since Jimmy Connors did it at 39 at the 1991 U.S. Open.

___

6:25 p.m.

The Bryan twins are out of the Wimbledon doubles competition after losing in the third round.

Bob and Mike Bryan lost to French duo Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 7-6 (3) 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (5) in men’s doubles. Bob missed last year’s tournament after having hip surgery, but Mike won the doubles title with replacement partner Jack Sock.

As a pairing, the American brothers have 16 Grand Slam doubles titles, including at Wimbledon in 2011 and 2013.

___

5:55 p.m.

Four-time champion Novak Djokovic is into the Wimbledon quarterfinals again after beating Ugo Humbert in straight sets.

Djokovic took advantage of 34 unforced errors to win 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 on No. 1 Court and set up a meeting with David Goffin.

Djokovic, who beat Kevin Anderson in last year’s final, reached his 11th Wimbledon quarterfinal. That puts him level with Boris Becker in fourth place on the all-time list. Roger Federer was trying to reach a record-extending 17th later.

Goffin beat Fernando Verdasco 7-6 (9), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Sam Querrey also advanced after winning an all-American matchup against Tennys Sandgren 6-4, 6-7 (9), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).

___

5:40 p.m.

Johanna Konta reached her second Wimbledon quarterfinal by coming from a set down to knock out two-time champion Petra Kvitova.

Konta, the only British player left in the tournament, won 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 on Centre Court. Konta missed two match points at 5-2 in the decider but served it out on her next opportunity when Kvitova sent a shot long.

Kvitova hit 40 winners to Konta’s 22, but also had 34 unforced errors compared to 21.

In 2017, Konta became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1978 to reach the semifinals at the All England Club but she lost in the second round last year.

Konta also came from a set down to beat Sloane Stephens in the third round. She will next face Barbora Strycova.

___

4:15 p.m.

Karolina Muchova narrowly avoided a deciding-set tiebreaker, beating third-seeded Karolina Pliskova 4-6, 7-5, 13-11 to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Muchova won the last three games of the match and converted her third match point with a return that clipped the net cord.

Pliskova broke for an 11-10 lead but couldn’t serve out the match as she was broken back at love.

If the score had reached 12-12, the pair would have played the first deciding-set tiebreaker since Wimbledon introduced new rules for this year’s tournament.

In the past, there were no tiebreakers in deciding sets.

The longest match in Wimbledon history was in 2010, when John Isner beat Nicolas Mahut 70-68 in the fifth set. Last year, Kevin Anderson beat Isner 26-24 in the fifth set in the semifinals.

___

3:50 p.m.

Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon run is over.

The 15-year-old American lost to former No. 1 Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the fourth round.

Halep broke Gauff five times and took advantage of 29 unforced errors. Gauff saved two match points when serving at 5-2 but Halep clinched the win when the teenager sent a forehand wide in the next game.

Gauff was playing in her first Grand Slam tournament after becoming the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon’s main draw in the professional era and knocked out five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round.

Halep reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the fourth time and will next face Zhang Shuai of China.

___

3 p.m.

Rafael Nadal reached his 39th career Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating Joao Sousa 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

Nadal dominated from the start, breaking Sousa in his first two service games to take a 4-0 lead in the first set. The Spaniard never faced a break point and converted six of the eight he created on Sousa’s serve.

He earned a standing ovation from parts of the crowd after setting up one of those break points, ending a 20-shot rally with a running backhand cross-court winner to make it 30-40 at 1-1 in the third set. He hit another backhand winner to secure the break and broke again for a 5-2 lead.

It was the two-time Wimbledon champion’s 52nd match win at the All England Club, surpassing Bjorn Borg for eighth place on the all-time list.

___

2:20 p.m.

Serena Williams eased into the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the 14th time by beating Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 6-2 on No. 1 Court.

Williams won six straight games from 3-2 in the first set to take control of the match. She raised both arms in celebration after her fifth break of the match gave her a 5-2 lead in the second set and served out the victory when Suarez Navarro sent a backhand wide.

Williams is looking for her eighth Wimbledon title after losing last year’s final to Angelique Kerber. She has never lost a set in seven career meetings against Suarez Navarro.

Williams will next face fellow American Alison Riske, who upset top-ranked Ash Barty earlier in the day.

Also, Barbora Strycova came from a set and break down to beat Elise Mertens 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. Mertens led 5-2 in the second set but lost nine straight games to go 4-0 down in the second.

___

12:55 p.m.

Unseeded American Alison Riske came from a set down to upset top-ranked Ash Barty 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 at Wimbledon and reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Riske broke for a 5-3 lead in the deciding set and clinched the win on her first match point when Barty sent a backhand wide.

The loss ends a 15-match winning streak for Barty, who was coming off titles at the French Open and Birmingham and was playing her first tournament as No. 1.

Barty opened the match with four straight aces but landed only 40 percent of her first serves in the second set and was broken four times in total.

Riske is playing in her 30th Grand Slam tournament but her previous best result was reaching the fourth round at the 2013 U.S. Open.

She will next face either Serena Williams or Carla Suarez Navarro.

Also, Zhang Shuai beat Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.

___

11:10 a.m.

Play is under way on the busiest day in Grand Slam tennis: Wimbledon’s so-called “Manic Monday.”

No. 1 Ash Barty is in action against 55th-ranked American Alison Riske on No. 2 Court in one of four women’s singles matches currently in progress.

All 16 men’s and women’s fourth-round matches are on the program to begin Week 2. This is the only major tournament that schedules the middle Sunday off — and then the only one to play every singles match the following day.

Coco Gauff, Serena Williams and the men’s Big Three are slated to play later Monday.

___

10:45 a.m.

The head of the All England Club thinks top-10 player Fabio Fognini could be given a “small fine” for saying during his third-round loss that he wished a bomb would hit Wimbledon.

Chief executive Richard Lewis called what Fognini said “a very unfortunate comment” but also “one of those heat-of-the-moment comments.”

Lewis also gave Fognini credit for being “good enough to apologize straightaway.”

Still, Lewis said, “it wouldn’t surprise me if in the end there’s a small fine.”

More than 1,000 bombs fell in the area during World War II, destroying thousands of nearby homes, and 16 fell on the tournament grounds. One hit Centre Court.

___

8 a.m.

A star-filled cast that includes Serena Williams, 15-year-old sensation Coco Gauff and the men’s Big Three of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic is on the schedule as Wimbledon resumes after its traditional day off.

All 16 men’s and women’s fourth-round singles matches are planned for “Manic Monday,” as it’s known.

The All England Club is the only Grand Slam site where there is no play planned for the tournament’s middle Sunday — and the only one where everyone still around plays on the initial day of Week 2.

Gauff will try to prolong her magical Grand Slam debut when she meets former No. 1 Simona Halep. That match on Court No. 1 follows seven-time Wimbledon champion Williams against No. 30 seed Carla Suarez Navarro.

The top three seeded men — Djokovic, Federer and Nadal — all face opponents who never have been to the second week at Wimbledon.

___

