French Open glance: 17-year-old American vs.’18 champ Halep

PARIS (AP) — A quick look at the French Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY

Defending champion Simona Halep takes on 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. in the quarterfinals to begin play in Court Philippe Chatrier. The winner will play either No. 8 seed Ash Barty or No. 14 seed Madison Keys in the semifinals. Halep is trying to become the first woman to win two consecutive titles at Roland Garros since Justine Henin claimed three in a row in 2005-07. Anisimova will be making her Grand Slam quarterfinal debut in just her fourth major tournament; she is the first tennis player born in the 2000s to get this far. In the other women’s match, Barty will be aiming to reach her first Slam semifinal, while Keys has been there before — including in Paris a year ago. Her best showing at a major was being the runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Open. In the men’s quarterfinals, No. 1 Novak Djokovic carries a 25-match Slam winning streak into his meeting with No. 5 Alexander Zverev, while 2018 French Open finalist Dominic Thiem faces No. 10 Karen Khachanov.

WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST

Rain. High of 61 degrees Fahrenheit (16 Celsius).

TUESDAY’S WEATHER

Rain. High of 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 Celsius).

TUESDAY’S QUARTERFINAL RESULTS

Men: No. 2 Rafael Nadal beat No. 7 Kei Nishikori 6-1, 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 Roger Federer beat No. 24 Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Women: No. 26 Johanna Konta beat No. 7 Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-4; Marketa Vondrousova beat No. 31 Petra Martic 7-6 (1), 7-5.

STAT OF THE DAY

1991 — The last time a man older than Federer, 37, reached a Grand Slam semifinal. Jimmy Connors was 39 at the U.S. Open 28 years ago.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Too many times.” — Wawrinka’s reply when a reporter noted that he’s played Federer “many times.” Federer leads their head-to-head series 23-3 after Tuesday’s victory.

