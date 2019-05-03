202
Muchova, Teichmann reach maiden WTA final in Prague

By The Associated Press May 3, 2019 9:06 am 05/03/2019 09:06am
PRAGUE (AP) — Karolina Muchova and Jil Teichmann advanced to their first WTA final at the Prague Open on Friday.

Muchova, a wild card entry at the clay-court tournament, made her first WTA semifinal victorious after defeating unseeded Bernarda Pera of the United States 6-2, 7-5.

Before this week, the Czech had reached a quarterfinal on tour only once, in February.

Swiss qualifier Teichmann, also playing her first WTA semifinals, ruined local hopes of an all-Czech final when she beat ninth-seeded Barbora Strycova 6-3, 6-0.

