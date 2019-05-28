French Open glance: Federer, Nadal face qualifiers on Day 4

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal play German qualifiers in second-round matches. Federer faces 144th-ranked Oscar Otte in Court Philippe Chatrier, while Nadal meets 114th-ranked Yannick Maden on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

PARIS (AP) — A quick look at the French Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal play German qualifiers in second-round matches. Federer faces 144th-ranked Oscar Otte in Court Philippe Chatrier, while Nadal meets 114th-ranked Yannick Maden on Court Suzanne Lenglen. While Federer and Nadal have won a combined total of 37 Grand Slam titles, Otte and Maden were a combined 0-3 in matches at major tournaments before this one. Federer is playing at Roland Garros after a four-year absence, while Nadal is aiming for a record-extending 12th title at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament. They could meet each other in the semifinals. The opening match in the main stadium on Day 4 will be 2018 French Open runner-up Sloane Stephens against Sara Sorribes Tormo.

WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST

Cloudy. High of 68 degrees Fahrenheit (20 Celsius)

TUESDAY’S WEATHER

A mix of sun, clouds and rain. High of 64 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius)

TUESDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s first round: No. 5 Alexander Zverev beat John Millman 7-6 (4), 6-3, 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-3; No. 8 Juan Martin del Potro beat Nicolas Jarry 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4; No. 9 Fabio Fognini beat Andreas Seppi 6-3, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3; No. 10 Karen Khachanov beat Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 6-1, 6-1, 6-4; No. 18 Roberto Bautista-Agut beat Steve Johnson, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2; No. 12 Lucas Pouille beat Simone Bolelli 6-3, 6-4, 7-5; No. 23 Fernando Verdasco beat Daniel Evans 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2; No. 28 Kyle Edmund beat Jeremy Chardy 7-6 (1), 5-7, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5; No. 30 Dusan Lajovic beat Thiago Moura Monteiro 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s first round: No. 1 Naomi Osaka beat Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 0-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1; No. 3 Simona Halep beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2, 3-6, 6-1; No. 11 Aryna Sabalenka beat Dominika Cibulkova 7-5, 6-1; No. 14 Madison Keys beat Evgeniya Rodina 6-1, 6-2; Karolina Muchova beat No. 17 Anett Kontaveit 3-6, 6-2, 6-2; No. 21 Daria Kasatkina beat Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3; No. 22 Bianca Andreescu beat Marie Bouzkova 5-7, 6-4, 6-4; No. 27 Lesia Tsurenko beat Eugenie Bouchard 6-2, 6-2; Victoria Azarenka beat Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 7-6 (4); Amanda Anisimova beat Harmony Tan 6-3, 6-1.

STAT OF THE DAY

1 — Number of No. 1-seeded women who have lost in the first round at the French Open; it happened to Angelique Kerber in 2017. Naomi Osaka was two points from defeat Tuesday.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I feel like I have to believe in myself, and I feel like that’s what I did in this match, even though things weren’t going well.” — Osaka.

