Belgian tennis player gets 1-month ban for betting

By The Associated Press April 25, 2019 12:21 pm 04/25/2019 12:21pm
LONDON (AP) — A Belgian tennis player has been suspended for one month for betting on matches.

Benjamin D’Hoe, a 22-year-old player who reached a career-high ranking of No. 782 in 2017, admitted to placing more than 900 mostly low-value bets on professional tennis matches between Jan. 31 and Feb. 26, 2017.

The Tennis Integrity Unit says D’Hoe was given a six-month ban, with five months suspended provided he commits no further offense. He received a fine of $3,000, of which $2,500 was suspended.

In announcing the ban on Thursday, the TUI said it took into account that D’Hoe reported his offense himself and he didn’t bet on matches in which he competed.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Topics:
Benjamin D'Hoe gambling Life & Style Living News Other Sports News Sports sports betting Tennis
