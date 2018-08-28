US Open glance: Federer, Djokovic could begin march to match

A quick look at the U.S. Open: LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY The march toward a possible matchup between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic begins in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Day 2 of the year’s last Grand…

A quick look at the U.S. Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY

The march toward a possible matchup between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic begins in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Day 2 of the year’s last Grand Slam tournament. Djokovic, who has won two of his 13 Grand Slam titles in New York, will play Marton Fucsovics in the afternoon, after reigning Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki takes on 2011 U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur. Then, at night, Federer — who won five of his 20 major trophies at Flushing Meadows, but none since 2008 — will face Yoshihito Nishioka, followed by 2017 runner-up Madison Keys against Pauline Parmentier. Over in Louis Armstrong Stadium, five-time major champion Maria Sharapova will meet Patty Schnyder, who at age 39 is the oldest woman in the Open era, which began in 1968, to reach the main draw at a Grand Slam tournament via qualifying.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 97 degrees (36 Celsius).

MONDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 91 degrees (33 Celsius).

MONDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s first round: No. 3 Juan Martin del Potro beat Donald Young 6-0, 6-3, 6-4; Andy Murray beat James Duckworth 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-5, 6-3; Stan Wawrinka beat No. 8 Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-2, 7-5; Paolo Lorenzi beat No. 16 Kyle Edmund 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-1; Taylor Fritz beat Mischa Zverev 4-6, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Women’s first round: Kaia Kanepi beat No. 1 Simona Halep 6-2, 6-4; No. 3 Sloane Stephens beat Evgeniya Rodina 6-1, 7-5; No. 12 Garbine Muguruza beat Zhang Shuai 6-3, 6-0; No. 16 Venus Williams beat Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3, 5-7, 6-3; No. 17 Serena Williams beat Magda Linette 6-4, 6-0.

STAT OF THE DAY

0 — Number of No. 1-seeded women who had lost in the first round of the U.S. Open in the professional era until Halep did Monday.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I was thinking about that: Why (did) they cheer so much for her? Because normally, they cheer for the underdog. It was a bit annoying for some time, but I got over it.” — Kanepi, after her upset of Halep.

