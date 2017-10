WTA Upper Austria Ladies Linz Results

By The Associated Press

Friday At Tips Arena Linz Linz, Austria Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Quarterfinals

Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, def. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (4).

Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Johanna Larsson, Sweden, 6-3, 6-1.

Barbora Strycova (2), Czech Republic, def. Tatjana Maria (7), Germany, 6-1, 6-3.

Magdalena Rybarikova (1), Slovakia, def. Sorana Cirstea (5), Romania, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Natalia Dzalamidze, Russia, and Xenia Knoll, Switzerland, def. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Anastasia Rodionova (4), Australia, 6-3, 6-2.

