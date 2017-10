By The Associated Press

Monday At Tianjin Tennis Centre Tianjin, China Purse: $426,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Doubles First Round

Kateryna Bondarenko, Ukraine, and Alla Kudryavtseva, Russia, def. Lauren Davis and Christina McHale, United States, 0-6, 6-2, 10-7.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.