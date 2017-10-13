WTA Tianjin Open Results

Friday At Tianjin Tuanbo International Tennis Centre Tianjin, China Purse: $426,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Zhu Lin, China, 6-3, 6-4.

Maria Sharapova, Russia, def. Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-1.

Sara Errani, Italy, def. Christina McHale, United States, 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Peng Shuai (3), China, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles Semifinals

Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, and Nina Stojanovic (3), Serbia, def. Guo Hanyu and Ye Qiu Yu, China, 6-0, 4-6, 10-4.

