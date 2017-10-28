201.5
Tsonga to play Pouille in all-French final at Vienna

By The Associated Press October 28, 2017 1:00 pm 10/28/2017 01:00pm
Jo Wilfried Tsonga of France shouts during his semifinal match against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany at the Erste Bank Open tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

VIENNA (AP) — Jo-Wilfried Tsonga defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany 7-6 (4), 7-5 at the Erste Bank Open on Saturday to set up a final against fellow Frenchman Lucas Pouille.

In the first semifinal, Pouille rallied to beat Kyle Edmund of Britain 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-4 to reach his fourth final of the season. He won titles in Budapest and Stuttgart.

The 15th-ranked Tsonga, who won the event in 2011, is after his fifth title of the year.

He has not dropped a set against Pouille in their two previous meetings.

A day after defeating top-seeded Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals, Tsonga improved to 11-1 against Kohlschreiber. The Frenchman recovered from a break down to win the opening set, and added another break at 5-5 in the second.

