Tsonga to play Pouille in all-French final at Vienna

VIENNA (AP) — Jo-Wilfried Tsonga defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany 7-6 (4), 7-5 at the Erste Bank Open on Saturday to set up a final against fellow Frenchman Lucas Pouille.

In the first semifinal, Pouille rallied to beat Kyle Edmund of Britain 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-4 to reach his fourth final of the season. He won titles in Budapest and Stuttgart.

The 15th-ranked Tsonga, who won the event in 2011, is after his fifth title of the year.

He has not dropped a set against Pouille in their two previous meetings.

A day after defeating top-seeded Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals, Tsonga improved to 11-1 against Kohlschreiber. The Frenchman recovered from a break down to win the opening set, and added another break at 5-5 in the second.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.